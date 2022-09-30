2023 BMW Z4 revealed with fresh updates

- More features available as standard now

- Expected to arrive in India soon

BMW, continuing with its faith in the low-selling Z4 Roadster, has given it a model year update for 2023 along with other models in the line-up. The 2023 Z4 LCI benefits from rejigged feature list and gets the M Sport package as standard across the range.

This isn’t a facelift, but as BMW LCI goes, there are a few nips and tucks all around that are visible only to the keenest eyes. These changes include a slightly reworked front air intake, slightly contoured side sills and new side intake design, and newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels. There is a new paint scheme on offer as well with three additional paint options, including the one seen in the pictures here.

This update also brings in the new 'M lights Shadow Line' that allows the customer to put their individual stamp on their Z4. It is an optional fitment which also gets the customer adaptive LED lights. On the inside, M Sport introduces sports seats, along with an M leather steering wheel. Then, there are M pedals and footrests seen on the 30i version of Z4 along with SensaTec leather upholstery as standard.

Features like heated seats, wind deflector, extended storage, through-loading system, park distance control (PDC), auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and two-zone automatic climate control are now standard. Meanwhile, the M40i and sDrive30i variants get ambient lighting and M-sill finishers as standard too. That said, the powertrain line-up of the MY2023 Z4 remains unchanged.

There are rumours of BMW pulling the plug on the Z4 by 2025, but we cannot be sure of it for now. We could expect the updated 2023 Z4 to reach our shores either by this year-end or even before it.