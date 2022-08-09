CarWale
    BMW Z4 facelift commences testing with minimal changes

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         No iDrive 8 for the soft-top yet

    -         Will carry mild updates for the LCI

    BMW’s current line-up has been undergoing either a generation change or a mid-life update. But the low-selling Z4 was left behind and was long due for a change. Now, the Bavarian carmaker was spotted with the first prototype of the Z4 LCI with minimal changes inside and out.

    Since this will be the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse in BMW’s nomenclature), the 2023 Z4 will carry minimal changes, which might be restricted to a new lighting signature, slight tweaks to the grille, new wheel design addition, and paint schemes. The interior of the prototype doesn’t adopt the new BMW cabin design with a curved screen and iDrive 8 OS. This may or may not change when the production version arrives. 

    We don’t expect any changes under the skin of the Z4 LCI when it arrives. So it will continue with the familiar four-cylinder and straight-six petrol engine options. But we could see a possibility of a manual transmission added to the mix to attract more enthusiasts. 

    We could expect the updated Z4 to arrive around November. India debut is also likely to follow shortly after the G29 BMW Z4 goes on sale in the international markets.

