New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India tomorrow

- Fourth-gen Tucson for India was unveiled last month

- It is the flagship SUV in the Hyundai brand

Hyundai India is all set to announce the prices of the new-gen Tucson in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the India-spec version of the model, which was unveiled last month, are open for an amount of Rs 50,000.

The new Hyundai Tucson will be available in seven colours including Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof, and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, Platinum and Signature.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel mill, on the other hand, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit. A 4WD system will be limited to the diesel version of the model.

Feature highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson will include a dark chrome front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured front and rear skid plates, roof rails, a toothy design for the LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, BlueLink connectivity, ADAS, ventilated front seats, multi-terrain modes, powered driver seat with memory function, powered tail-gate, and an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.