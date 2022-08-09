CarWale
    Tata Tigor iCNG XM variant launched in India at Rs 7.40 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - New entry-level CNG variant

    - Costs Rs 50,000 less than the XZ variant

    Tata Motors has launched a more affordable XM variant in the Tata Tigor CNG line-up. Positioned below the XZ variant, the new XM variant costs Rs 50,000 less and is priced at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher XZ and XZ+ variants are available for Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 8.50 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

    The XM variant is the entry-level trim and gets features such as a Harman infotainment system with four speakers, power windows, central locking, and rear parking sensors. It can be had in Daytona Grey, Opal White, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red colour shades. However, if opting for higher XZ and XZ+ variants, these offer additional features like a touchscreen infotainment system, a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, a rear parking camera, front fog lamps, a cooled glovebox, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. 

    The Tata Tigor CNG makes use of the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata Motors also claims a fuel efficiency of 26.49 kmkg. We have driven the Tata Tigor i-CNG and here you can read our detailed driving review. 

    Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75 per cent of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio. With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim.”

