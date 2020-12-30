Top 5 fastest luxury cars reviewed in 2020

2020 might have been a dreadful year for carmakers in terms of car launches. But thankfully, we did manage to have a fair share of exciting cars. Luxurious cars! And yes, some even blistering fast ones. Here we take a look at the top five amongst them, which may not the best to set the pace, but are breathtakingly fast to push you back deep in the driver's seat.

1. Audi RSQ8

One such is the Audi RSQ8, which already has set the record of being the fastest SUV around the Nordschleife with a 7 minute 42 second run. We didn't doubt its prowess a bit as it's now the fastest production SUV Coupe available in India. It gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo TFSI engine to produce 600bhp of power and 800Nm, good enough for it to catapult from 0-100kmph in a claimed time of 3.8 seconds! Thankfully, short enough time to not let your eyes pop out of your head!

Audi RSQ8 First Drive Review

2. BMW Z4 M40i

BMW's Z4 roadster is also available in our country, and though quite rare to spot, its easily noticeable in any crowd thanks to its unique body shape and a flashy exterior. After we were done putting its hood down and letting the wind through the hair, we did put the range-topping M40i through its paces. And boy, it does surprise with its 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, helping it sprint to 100kmph from standstill in just 4.5seconds!

BMW Z4 First Drive Review

3. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first assembled AMG model in India. This was the 10th car launched this year by the three-pointed star company. And, it turned out to be quite impressive not just due to its AMG-specific changes, but also its 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol V6 petrol mill pumping out 390bhp and 520Nm of peak torque. A flat-out acceleration brought 100kmph on its AMG-specific instrument cluster display in 4.75 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe First Drive Review

4. Audi A8L

When Audi's A8L was launched in India, no one must have thought about it being a fast one. After all flagship models are all about luxury, isn't it? Well, yes and no both, as in the case of this A8L. There's surely enough thought-process put in on focusing on performance as is on rear-seat comfort and technology. Its 340bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol-mild hybrid engine helped us record a 5.7 second time on our V-Box for a 0-100kmph sprint. Quite good enough to outrun the enemies of the owner of a Rs 1.87 crore long sedan!

Audi A8L First Drive Review

5. Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Now, if a premium price tag and performance is being talked about, Porsche cars will most certainly make it to the list. And we did review the Cayenne Coupe this year. No, it's not the maniac 4.0-litre Turbo, but the one with the powerful 3.0-litre V6 twin-scroll turbocharged petrol powertrain. It helps this huge SUV get to 100kmph from standstill in under six seconds!

Porsche Cayenne Coupe First Drive Review