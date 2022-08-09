CarWale
    Citroen UK updates C3 range

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Citroen UK updates C3 range

    - New Shine trim comes with exterior and interior design updates.  

    - Also gets additional features as standard.  

    Citroen UK has added a new ‘Shine’ variant to its C3 line-up in the UK. The new trim offers customers a wider range of models to choose from. The Shine trim, in fact, is available with a choice of four body colours – Soft Sand, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Spring Blue and features a contrasting ‘Onyx Black’ roof. The new variant also comes with a black Colour Pack, featuring black inserts in the lower part of the front bumper and Airbump panels with white highlights, while on the inside there’s a gloss black dashboard with a grey surround.  

    Features inside the C3 include a music system with six speakers, a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Shine trim also comes with keyless entry and start, front fog lights, an alarm, as well as heated and electric folding exterior door mirrors. Safety features include a lane departure warning system, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and cruise control with speed limiter – all as standard. Additional features, such as rear parking sensors and a coffee break alert function have been included in the Shine trim. Underneath, the C3 Shine gets a 1.2-litre PureTech 110bhp petrol engine, paired with a 6 six-speed automatic gearbox. 

    Now it goes without saying that the C3 sold here in India is a completely different model. Here it’s powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine option but in two states of tune. First, the Puretech 82 — its power output, as the name suggests, is 82 PS or around 80bhp and 115Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The other one is called Puretech 110 and produces close to 108bhp and 190Nm of torque. In terms of competition, the C3 competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Wagon R apart from some versions of the Swift and Tata Punch.  

