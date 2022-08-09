CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be unveiled on 12 August

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,432 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be unveiled on 12 August

    - The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N

    - The model is expected to be offered in two variants

    Mahindra has officially confirmed that the new Scorpio Classic will be unveiled on 12 August at 11.30am. The model, which is technically the previous-gen Scorpio, will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N after the prices are announced.

    The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to be offered in two variants including S and S11. Additionally, customers are likely to be able to choose between seven-seat and nine-seat configurations. 

    Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard, while the automatic transmission and 4x4 system could be given a miss.

    The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic has already begun arriving at local dealerships. The model, compared to the current iteration, gets revisions in the form of a new grille with six chrome slats and the new Mahindra logo, a reworked front bumper with LED DRLs positioned above the fog light cluster, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a tweaked LED tail light setup. Expect all the details to be revealed later this week. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
