New Mahindra Scorpio Classic reaches dealerships ahead of launch

- The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N

- The prices of the model are likely to be announced soon

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India, evident from the images shared on the web. The images give us the first look at the 2022 Scorpio Classic, which is likely to be offered in two variants.

As seen in the images, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, when compared to its previous iteration, gets a new grille with six vertical chrome slats and the twin peaks logo, a tweaked front bumper with LED DRLs above the fog lights cluster, a new skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, revised body cladding, Scorpio Classic logo on the boot lid, and a set of longer, vertically stacked LED tail lights.

Changes to the interior (courtesy of previous spy shots), in the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will include the new Mahindra logo on the steering wheel, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and wooden inserts across the centre console. A few reports suggest that the base variant will miss out on the infotainment system, although it is yet to be officially confirmed.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to soldier on with the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. This motor is likely to be paired only with a six-speed manual unit.