    Tata Safari spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

    Tata Safari spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    Tata Safari spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

    - Expected to be launched in the coming days

    - To be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission

    Tata Safari Right Front Three Quarter

    With the onset of 2021, Tata Motors has been on a product offensive and has already launched the Altroz iTurbo last week. To know more details of the iTurbo, click here. The Indian car manufacturer is now gearing up to launch its most anticipated three-row SUV – the Safari, which is expected to be launched in the coming days. 

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    Ahead of its official launch, the Safari has begun arriving at the dealers’ stockyard. Based on the spy images, the Safari can be seen painted in its signature dark blue paint shade with the tri-arrow front grille, split projector headlamps, and a silver faux plate. On the side are the 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a petal-type design and the stepped-up roof derived from the legendary Safari. The rear looks familiar to that of the Harrier with split tail lamps and a gloss black band between them. The number plate slot is boot-mounted and the lower bumper gets plastic cladding and a skid plate at the bottom. 

    Tata Safari Rear Seats

    Also seen in the images are the interiors of the new Safari. The talking point of the SUV’s cabin is the six-seat layout with the middle row getting captain seat configuration. The upholstery can be seen in the dual Oyster White and Ash Wood theme. Also seen are the aircon vents for the third-row occupants mounted on the inside of the C-pillar. Other highlights of the cabin include the floating touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and a centre armrest with storage.

    Tata Safari Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The images reveal that the Safari will get Tata’s six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with electronic parking brake, auto-hold function, and ESP terrain modes such as Normal, Rough, and Wet. The oil burner 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine will also be sourced from its younger brother, Harrier, which develops 168bhp /320Nm torque with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. When launched in the coming days, we expect the Safari to be priced approximately Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the Harrier. It will be a tough competition to the segment contenders like the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the upcoming new Mahindra XUV500

