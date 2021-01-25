CarWale
    • Renault Kiger test vehicle spotted with new wheel design ahead of 28 January debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    20,339 Views
    -New B-SUV with petrol power only

    -Lower spec model also visible in pictures with wheel covers

    Ahead of its global debut on 28 January, test mules of the Renault Kiger have been spotted with a new design for the alloy wheels. The pictures indicate a five-spoke design with dual spokes quite similar to what is being offered on the Triber. In these photos, we can also see a lower spec model showing the design for the wheel covers that will be offered with the Kiger

    The Kiger is Renault’s new B-SUV and is a sister car to the likes of the Nissan Magnite. It’s underpinned by the alliance’s CMF-A platform that underpins cars like the Triber, Datsun Redigo as well as the Renault Kwid. It will be offered with a turbo petrol engine and both MT and AT options. 

    The Kiger will be Renault’s competitor for the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Maruti Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
