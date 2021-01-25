BMW i4 can and will drift

- Final stages of testing commenced

BMW is currently giving final touches to its newest electric offering based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Called the i4 under the iNext brand, the all-electric four-door coupe has entered into its final stages of testing. And BMW has dropped a teaser video showcasing the i4 being as tail-happy as its conventionally-powered siblings.

According to David Alfredo Ferrufino Camacho, i4 project manager, “the i4 offers everything BMW stands for – and it’s fully electric, too. And it offers an ideal balance between dynamics and rides comfort”. The handling of the i4 is laser-sharp owing to three factors – steering support, damping, and return-to-centre steering wheel, David added. That, along with BMW’s expertise of making sporty RWD coupes over the years has resulted in one jolly-good combination – a drifting electric car.

In terms of numbers, the i4 will have an output of 390kW which will equate to 530 horsepower. It will hit 100kmph from a standstill in just four seconds. Although the battery size isn’t specified, the i4 is claimed to do 600 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. Moreover, there will be some clever electric wizardry like model-specific dampers to reduce the dipping movements of the body at the moment of set-off. Then there are actuator-related wheel slip limitation systems (ARB) developed by BMW with its fast and precise control to allow straight-line stability at all times – even on slippery road surfaces.

BMW says the i4 will also benefit from various other factors in terms of driving dynamics that the Bavarian carmaker has learned over years of vehicle development. This includes dimensions like wheelbase, track widths, model-specific camber values, large wheels, Servotronic power steering, as well as the high torsional rigidity along with the low centre of gravity and weight balance.

Now that the final calibration runs of the i4 have commenced, we expect the production version to break cover very soon. It will be built at BMW Group’s Munich plant before heading for sales across the globe, perhaps later this year. Indian debut is expected but won’t happen so soon. But we could hope to see it make its way to India nonetheless.