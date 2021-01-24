CarWale
    Hyundai Creta seven seater spied ahead of launch in April 2021

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    -Creta seven-seater likely to be launched in India in April 2021

    -Will rival the Tata Safari, and the new Mahindra XUV500

    Ahead of its official launch, due in April 2021, the all-new Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV has been spotted testing yet again in India. The SUV was spotted testing in Chennai.

    The latest set of spy shots give us a better view of the redesigned rear section, which includes the wider split-LED taillights. The Creta seven-seater will feature a revised rear bumper and a new grille up front. It will also have a longer rear overhang. However, the wheelbase is expected to remain unchanged.

    Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater Rear View

    According to our sources, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater is likely to be launched in India in April 2021. The impending introduction of the Tata Safari, and the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 has led Hyundai to fast track the launch of the seven-seat SUV. Our sources also suggest that it will command a premium of around Rs one lakh over the Hyundai Creta.

    Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit, and a 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed torque converter will be optional with the petrol and diesel models, respectively.

