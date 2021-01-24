Isuzu D-Max scores five-stars in Euro NCAP test

- Scored 84 per cent for front occupant protection

The new Isuzu D-Max has scored a five-star safety rating in the new Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) test. The Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck offers a wide range of safety features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) package. The vehicle is equipped with features like a forward-facing stereo camera, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter, and lane departure warning and prevention system. The tests were conducted on both left-hand drive and right-hand drive models.

The new Isuzu D-Max has scored 84 per cent for offering marginal protection to the chest of the front occupants along with adequate protection to the knee. The vehicle scored 86 per cent for the child occupant, with a score of 42.2 points out of 49 points. The safety assist feature has scored 83 per cent, by securing 37.9 points out of 54 points. The lowest was 69 per cent for the road user’s protection category.

A passenger airbag deactivation switch is now standard on every truck to enable the fitment of the rear-facing child seat. The conditions for a five-star rating on the latest Euro NCAP test are significantly higher than in previous years, with heavier and faster trolleys used in the collisions and the mandatory requirement of additional safety features. The new-generation model is likely to be introduced in India later this year.