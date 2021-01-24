CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift attains 23 lakh unit sales milepost in 15 years

    Maruti Suzuki Swift attains 23 lakh unit sales milepost in 15 years

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,824 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Swift attains 23 lakh unit sales milepost in 15 years

    - 23 lakh units retailed in the past 15 years

    - Sold 1,60,700 units in CY 20

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that the Indian carmaker has sold over 1,60,700 units of its best-selling hatchback Swift in CY 2020. The Swift made its debut in the country in the year 2005 and since then has found 2.3 million customers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    In its 15 years lifetime, the Swift has undergone three generation upgrades and each of them has managed to bag the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award. Looking back at the sales history, the Swift logged five lakh unit sales in the initial five years of its launch by 2010, followed by 10 lakh units coming in just three years by 2013. The year 2016 recorded additional five lakh sales at 15 lakh units and the pandemic year also couldn’t decelerate the sales figure of the Swift which registered an impressive 23 lakh total sales. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 1,60,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.17 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Jeep Compass 2021

    Jeep Compass 2021

    ₹ 17.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 27th January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars