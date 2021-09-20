CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch spotted in two new colours

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,831 Views
    Tata Punch spotted in two new colours

    - Expected to be launched in the coming festive season

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    As we inch closer to the launch of Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, there have been several sightings of the SUV revealing significant details like its exterior design, colour options, and cabin layout. While you can read more about it here, the Punch has now been spotted in two new dual-tone exterior hues. 

    Tata Punch Left Side View

    As seen in the spy shots, the Punch is painted in blue and golden brown exterior shades. Both the models can be seen with a contrasting black roof. In the earlier spy images, we have also spotted the micro SUV in orange and black exterior colour, details of which can be read here. We expect the Indian carmaker to offer the Punch with a variety of colours and personalisation options to choose from. Other exterior highlights include two-tone alloy wheels, split headlamp setup, a rear wiper, and plastic cladding all around. 

    Rear View

    Inside, the Punch is likely to get features such as a dual-tone dashboard, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, square aircon vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about the interior of the Punch, click here.

    The engine option on the Punch is likely to include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to manual as well as AMT unit. The power output figures are still not known and will come to light in the coming days. Upon its launch, the Tata Punch will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV 100 NXT. 

    Image Source

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Is this the Tata Altroz CNG?
     Next 
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento prices hiked by up to Rs 27,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31673 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31673 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch spotted in two new colours