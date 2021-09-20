Tata Punch spotted in two new colours

- Expected to be launched in the coming festive season

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

As we inch closer to the launch of Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, there have been several sightings of the SUV revealing significant details like its exterior design, colour options, and cabin layout. While you can read more about it here, the Punch has now been spotted in two new dual-tone exterior hues.

As seen in the spy shots, the Punch is painted in blue and golden brown exterior shades. Both the models can be seen with a contrasting black roof. In the earlier spy images, we have also spotted the micro SUV in orange and black exterior colour, details of which can be read here. We expect the Indian carmaker to offer the Punch with a variety of colours and personalisation options to choose from. Other exterior highlights include two-tone alloy wheels, split headlamp setup, a rear wiper, and plastic cladding all around.

Inside, the Punch is likely to get features such as a dual-tone dashboard, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, square aircon vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about the interior of the Punch, click here.

The engine option on the Punch is likely to include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to manual as well as AMT unit. The power output figures are still not known and will come to light in the coming days. Upon its launch, the Tata Punch will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV 100 NXT.

Image Source