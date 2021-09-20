CarWale
    Is this the Tata Altroz CNG?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors could introduce the Altroz CNG next year

    - The company is also working on CNG versions of the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon

    A new spy shot shared on the web reveals an uncamouflaged test-mule of the Tata Altroz fitted with an emission testing device at the rear. This unit is likely to be the CNG-powered variant of the premium hatchback.

    Tata Motors has been testing what are said to be CNG variants of the Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor in the recent past, hinting that the carmaker is working on a CNG portfolio of products for the near future. There are no changes in terms of the exterior design of the Altroz CNG, compared to its petrol and diesel-powered counterparts. We expect the feature set to remain unchanged.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz is offered with three powertrain options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The brand is likely to introduce the CNG-powered Altroz in India next year, and it could be offered exclusively with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

