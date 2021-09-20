Volkswagen Polo and Vento prices hiked by up to Rs 27,000

- Prices of PoloGT trim remain unchanged

- New prices applicable from 1 September, 2021

Last month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced a price revision of up to three per cent from September 2021. The carmaker has now disclosed the model-wise hike and we bring you the details. It is to be noted that bookings made on and up to 31 August, 2021 will not be under the new price list purview and will be offered price protection.

The Volkswagen Polo is available with two engines – 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engines. The former is offered solely with a five-speed manual transmission across two trims – Trendline and Comfortline. These variants are now costlier by Rs 10,500 and Rs 11,000, respectively. Coming to the TSI range, the Comfortline TSI manual and AT versions get a price escalation of Rs 19,000.

The top-spec Highline Plus manual gets the highest revision of Rs 26,000 whereas the prices of the Highline Plus automatic are now up by Rs 15,000. The ex-showroom prices of the Polo GT remain unchanged and it is available at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vento sedan has also received a substantial increase in prices with the Highline automatic now dearer by Rs 21,000. The higher Highline Plus MT and AT get expensive by Rs 23,000 and Rs 27,000, respectively. The prices of other variants in the lineup remain unaltered.