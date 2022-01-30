Tata Nexon EV sales surpass 13,500 mark in India

- Registers record sales in just two years of its debut in India

- 2022 Tata Nexon EV likely to get a bigger battery pack

Back in 2021, Tata Motors EV segment witnessed strong growth in sales. The Nexon EV is a leading player in this segment and has registered over 13,500-unit sales in the country. First launched in January 2020, the company has managed to achieve this impressive feat in just about two years since its debut in the country. Tata Motors introduced the Nexon EV Dark edition in the country in July 2021 which has further boosted sales for the electric version of the Nexon. Moreover, the strong growth in EV sales can also be attributed to steadily rising fuel prices in the country.

The Nexon EV Dark Edition is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission.

In recent times, a heavily camouflaged version of the updated Nexon EV was spotted and might go on sale later this year. It is believed that the updated model might get a larger battery pack. Additionally, the updated model was also spotted with a rear disc brake which further hints that the updated model might also deliver superior performance figures. To read more about the 2022 Nexon EV, click here.