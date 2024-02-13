Tata Nexon EV prices decreased by Rs. 1.20 lakh

Nexon EV and Tiago EV get a massive price cut

Prices of Punch EV remain unchanged

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has reduced the prices of the Tiago EV and the Nexon EV with immediate effect. According to the company, it has passed on the benefit of a reduction in battery prices to the customers.

The prices of the Nexon EV have been reduced by Rs. 1.20 lakh, resulting in the model now featuring a starting price of Rs.14.49 lakh for the medium-range version, while the prices of the long-range version now start at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the carmaker is yet to reveal the updated variant-wise prices of the electric sub-four-metre SUV. Further, the brand stated that the prices of the Punch EV remain unchanged as they had already factored in the reduction in battery prices for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past, and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers. We believe that at these accessible prices, the best-selling Nexon EV and Tiago EV become an even more compelling proposition to attract a larger pool of customers.”