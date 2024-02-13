CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV prices decreased by Rs. 1.20 lakh

    Read in
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25,085 Views
    Tata Nexon EV prices decreased by Rs. 1.20 lakh
    • Nexon EV and Tiago EV get a massive price cut
    • Prices of Punch EV remain unchanged

    Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has reduced the prices of the Tiago EV and the Nexon EV with immediate effect. According to the company, it has passed on the benefit of a reduction in battery prices to the customers.

    Front View

    The prices of the Nexon EV have been reduced by Rs. 1.20 lakh, resulting in the model now featuring a starting price of Rs.14.49 lakh for the medium-range version, while the prices of the long-range version now start at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the carmaker is yet to reveal the updated variant-wise prices of the electric sub-four-metre SUV. Further, the brand stated that the prices of the Punch EV remain unchanged as they had already factored in the reduction in battery prices for the foreseeable future.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past, and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers. We believe that at these accessible prices, the best-selling Nexon EV and Tiago EV become an even more compelling proposition to attract a larger pool of customers.”

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    JSW to set up integrated EV and battery manufacturing plant in Odisha
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV prices reduced by up to Rs. 70,000

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

