Tata Motors passenger vehicles sales grow by 108 percent in November 2020

    Jay Shah

    - Total domestic sales peddle up by 26 per cent over last year

    - Tata Motors India passenger vehicle sales register 108 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Tata Motors Limited has disclosed the domestic and international sales numbers for November, 2020. The total cumulative figures stand at 49, 650 units which is 20.7 per cent rise as against the total sales in November, 2019.

    The total sales of the Indian automobile manufacturer is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. While the commercial vehicles sales volume plunged by nine per cent as against the records in the same period last year, the passenger vehicles segment registered a significant surge of 108 per cent with 21,641 units in the previous festive month. 

    While the year-on-year sales look progressive, the monthly sales of Tata Motors have tumbled by eight per cent as compared to the 23,617 unit sales in October, 2020. The festive period in the automotive industry after the pandemic relaxations was expected to bring in steady and high sales for the car manufacturers in the country. However, not all brands have managed to bank in towering sales numbers during the last month. As for Tata, the long term statistics look favouring due to best-selling passenger vehicles like the Tata Altroz, Nexon and the Harrier

    With the year coming to an end, Tata has lined up quite a few exciting launches for 2021 in the form of three-row Gravitas and the compact SUV – Hornbil (codenamed HBX Concept). The Nexon EV has also been doing well for the brand and is currently the most affordable EV in the Indian market.

