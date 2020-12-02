New Mahindra Thar prices hiked

- 2020 Mahindra Thar prices hiked as introductory price offer comes to an end

- The model was launched in October, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh

Mahindra has officially hiked the prices of the second generation Thar in the country. The hike is a result of the validity of the introductory prices coming to an end. Launched back in October 2020, the new Thar was introduced with a price tag starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

Mahindra began deliveries of the Thar in October, with the first unit of the model being handed over to the auction winner. This was followed by the delivery of about 1,500 units of the new Thar during the festive season. The model also scored a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the 2020 Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case is available as standard across all variants. We have driven the Thar and you can read our review here.