    Tata Motors May sales drop by 38 per cent

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors May sales drop by 38 per cent

    - Domestic sales of 24,552 units registered

    - Commercial vehicles collapse by 32 per cent

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 26,661 units in the month of May 2021. The figures are 38 per cent lower when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in April 2021. On a yearly scale, the sales grew by 456 per cent where the numbers were just 4,418-units in May 2020.

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. In the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 15,181 units in the previous month which is a decline of 40 per cent as against 25,095 units sold in April 2021. However, the Indian carmaker registered healthy sales over May 2020 sales when it sold only 3,152 units. 

    In the commercial vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 11,401 units; down by 32 per cent M-o-M. Last month, the automaker had also suspended operations at its Jamshedpur plant for five days where it manufactures the commercial vehicles, more details of which can be read here.

    Tata Motors is also in the process of making changes to variants of its model line-up. The most recent model to receive the update was the Nexon compact SUV with a new design for the alloy wheels and the cessation of the ‘Tectonic Blue’ exterior shade. 

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Popular Videos

