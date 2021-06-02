New Hyundai Alcazar variant details and colour options leaked ahead of launch

- The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six variants and six colours

- The model will be available in six-seat and seven-seat versions

Hyundai India is preparing to launch the new Alcazar seven-seat SUV in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of its launch, new images shared on the web have leaked the colour options and variant details of the Creta-based model.

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 150bhp and 192Nm of torque, while the latter is capable of producing 115bhp and 250Nm of torque. These engines will be paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Alcazar, and to read our review, click here.

As seen in the leaked images, the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be available in six colours that include Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Polar White, and Phantom Black. The interior colour option will be limited to Cognac Brown.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six variants including Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O). Customers will have the option of choosing from six-seat and seven-seat versions on select variants.

