    Toyota India announces vaccination drive for all employees, their family, and contract members

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Toyota has announced a tie-up with hospitals for vaccination drives from June to September

    - The initiative covers over 16,000 members

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a vaccination drive for all employees, their families, and onsite contract members as per government guidelines. The vaccination program covering 16,000 people will commence in June 2021 and will continue to run through September 2021 to cover all its members for both doses.

    Toyota India recently launched a COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) at the workplace for the vaccination of all employees. The company has also tied-up with various hospitals to facilitate vaccination camps thereby accelerating inoculation at different locations providing access to all eligible members.

    Commenting on the initiative, G Shankara, Vice President, Human Resources and Services Group, TKM, said, “Safeguarding our employees from the potential threat of COVID-19 as early as possible is our topmost priority.  The Government, local administration, and the health authorities have relentlessly supported us with tremendous agility and collaboration in implementing initiatives at a rapid pace to protect lives and livelihood. We have initiated several scalable measures since the onset of the pandemic to extensively support our employees, similarly, we will continue to channelise our efforts towards the successful execution of this drive.”

