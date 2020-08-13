CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors launches initiative for new car sanitisation

    Tata Motors launches initiative for new car sanitisation

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    9,732 Views
    Tata Motors launches initiative for new car sanitisation

    - All new cars will be delivered under the ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ initiative

    - The dealerships have also taken steps to reduce physical contact during test drives

    Tata Motors has launched a new initiative, christened ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’. The initiative aims to deliver a fully sanitised new vehicle from the brand’s dealerships to customers. Specially designed labels confirming ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ will be pasted on the vehicle post sanitisation, and the vehicle will remain untouched by the dealership teams till it is delivered to the customer. The vehicle key will be handed over to the customer in a sanitised box, designed to avoid any direct contact of the dealer staff.

    Tata Tiago Front Door Handle

    At all dealerships, discussions with customers are being undertaken virtually, using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed.

    Tata Tiago Front view

    Test drives are being offered on-demand at the customer’s preferred location. As a practice, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact.  Following every test drive, the vehicle is sanitised, a process that also includes replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

    Tata Tiago Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Speaking about the initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, safety is the top priority for us, our customers as well as our dealers at all times. Accordingly, we have taken utmost care at all dealerships and service centres to maintain requisite social distancing, minimise physical contact with the vehicles and enhance the levels of sanitisation and hygiene. With ‘The Sanitised by Tata Motors’ initiative, we are further instilling a sense of confidence in our customers, assuring them that they are always safe while engaging with Tata Motors. This will help customers conveniently access our ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs.”

    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.29 Lakh
    • Tata-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - August 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars