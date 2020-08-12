Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol to be launched soon in India

- Renault Duster turbo petrol will be available in manual and CVT with manual mode options

- To get distinctive red highlights on grille, front bumper and tailgate embellisher

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault showcased the Duster turbo petrol with a 1.3-litre petrol engine. This time around, Renault has revealed its plans to launch the BS6 compliant 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Duster variant in India soon. The new engine will be available in two options - a six-speed manual transmission and X-Tronic CVT with manual mode. The turbocharged petrol engine will produce 154bhp and 250Nm of torque.

As seen at the Auto Expo 2020, the Renault Duster turbo petrol features red accents on the front bumper, radiator grille and tailgate embellisher. Additionally, to distinguish it from the regular model the turbo petrol variant also gets black roof rails with Duster branding in red and body-coloured ORVMs. The SUV will ride on a distinctive set of alloy wheels. Apart from these cosmetic updates, the interior of the Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol remains unchanged.

More details about the Renault Duster turbo petrol will be known in the days to come.