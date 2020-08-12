Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor prices revised

- Tata Tigor prices reduced

- Price hike for all other models

Tata Motors has discreetly revised prices across the model range. The company has reduced the price tags for the Tigor compact sedan while the prices for all other models have been hiked.

The prices of the Tata NexonXE trim have been increased by Rs 4,900 while all other trims witness a hike of Rs 14,500. Prices for the Tata Altroz XE diesel trim remain unchanged while prices for the XZ (O) petrol and diesel variants have shot up by Rs 6,000. The prices for all other trims of the premium hatchback have risen by Rs 15,000.

Prices for the Tata Tiago XE trim have been hiked by Rs 9,000 while all other trims witness an increase of Rs 13,000. The prices of the Tigor, unlike all other models in the product range, have seen a reduction. The XE trim of the model is reduced by 36,000 while the XM and XMA trims are cheaper by Rs 11,000. The prices of the XZ trim of the sub-four metre sedan have dropped by Rs 10,000 while there are no changes for the XZ and XZA trims.

The Tata Harrier has also witnessed an increase in the price list depending on the choice of the variant. The XZA Plus dual-tone trim and XZ Plus Dark trim have become expensive by Rs 5,000 while there are no changes to the price of the XZA Plus trim. The prices for all other trims have risen by Rs 15,000. The prices for the Nexon EV remain unchanged.