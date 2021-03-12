CarWale
    Tata Motors launches BS6 range of passenger vehicles in Nepal

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    561 Views
    - It includes the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and the H5 (Harrier)

    - Retailed in Nepal through a single dealer

    Tata Motors has launched its ‘New Forever’ range of models in the country of Nepal. The carmaker has joined hands with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. who will be the sole authorised distributor of Tata passenger vehicles in the country.

    With this alliance, Tata has introduced its entire range comprising the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and the H5 (Harrier) in Nepal. All the models are BS6 compliant and feature the latest ‘Impact 2.0’ design language. 

    The Tata Tiago is launched at a starting price of Nepalese Rupee (NPR) 28 lakh while the Tigor is priced at NPR 32.50 lakh. The mid-size Nexon and the Altroz are available for NPR 39.95 lakh and NPR 35.50 lakh, respectively. The Harrier is christened as the H5 in Nepal and the prices for the same begin at NPR 84.99 lakh

    On the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors’ diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of Nepal and we are delighted to bring our newest generation of passenger cars to our customers. Tata Motors vehicles are engineered on three main pillars – design, safety, and driving pleasure, and the all-new BS6 range featuring the Impact 2.0 design language, showcases a bouquet of best-in-class features, best-in-class safety, and great driving pleasure to delight the customers. The Nexon has been one of India’s earliest 5-star GNCAP rated cars, while the Altroz is the only hatchback with a 5-star GNCAP safety rating in its category. The Tiago and the Tigor, too, are committed towards the safety of its passengers with a 4-star GNCAP rating. We remain certain of the commitment and passion with which Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. will conduct sales and services for the all-new range, in continuation of the support they have extended to us for many decades. Taking a definitive stride towards our larger goals of staying abreast of contemporary needs, we are elated to bring our newest offerings to the customers of Nepal and are excited to see it succeed.”

