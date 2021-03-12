CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Driving School trains over 15 lakh applicants

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    541 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Driving School trains over 15 lakh applicants

    - Maruti Suzuki has over 492 facilities across the country

    - Has also introduced a mobile application 

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that its driving training school – Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) has successfully trained over 15 lakh applicants in driving. MSDS currently has branches in over 238 cities and employs around 1,400 qualified expert trainers across the country. 

    The program consists of an advanced training methodology that includes state-of-the-art driving simulators along with practical and theoretical courses. The skilled trainers provide applicants with sessions like road behavior, defensive driving, Good Samaritan Law, and traffic rules and regulations. These courses can specifically be personalised based on the requirement of every applicant. Other value-added services like license assistance and assistance on own cars are also offered by MSDS. 

    Front View

    MSDS has also introduced a mobile application and a website to provide an enhanced experience and expand the reach through a digital medium.

    Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) was conceived with an aim to provide best-in-class driving training to the citizens. It has grown to become India’s leading professional driving school chain with over 492 facilities in 238 cities across India. The MSDS network has around 1,400 certified and qualified expert trainers. At MSDS, our focus is to inculcate safe & responsible road behaviour in each applicant while imparting safe driving skills with 360° knowledge about the vehicle, basic maintenance, and emergency handling techniques. I am delighted to share that through MSDS we have trained over 1.5 million applicants on safe driving. This milestone also demonstrates our commitment to offer scientific and technical driving knowledge.”

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi Q4 E-Tron teased with high-tech cabin ahead of official debut
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno outsells Hyundai i20 in February 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover New Defender

    Land Rover New Defender

    ₹ 73.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.48 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Driving School trains over 15 lakh applicants