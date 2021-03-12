CarWale
    Audi Q4 E-Tron teased with high-tech cabin ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    342 Views
    -         Will be the third pure-electric vehicle from Ingolstadt

    -         Claims more cabin space than a similarly sized conventional vehicle

    Audi has officially teased the upcoming Q4 E-Tron in the production guise ahead of its official debut next month. The third EV in the line-up after the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, the Q4 E-Tron is a tech-fest on the inside while also being the most spacious vehicle, according to the German carmaker.

    Dashboard

    In terms of technology, the newest electric Audi will have everything from heads up display with augmented reality, digital driver’s display, and voice assistance to touch-sensitive steering wheel control and the largest screen ever fitted in an Audi to date. The augmented display is 70-inch in size displayed over the dashboard with interactive signs and modules superimposed on the real-world view of the driver. 

    Dashboard

    It’s a dynamic display that appears to be floating at a physical distance of roughly 10 metres from the driver, and depending on the situation can even appear considerably further ahead in some cases. Also, they work well in poor visibility conditions, claims Audi.

    Second Row Seats

    Measuring 4,590 x 1,865 x 1,613 mm, the Q4 E-Tron is in the same league as the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe; but it has a wheelbase of 2760mm. Under the E-Tron camouflage, the five-seater EV appears to carry a similar styling as its elder sibling. It is based on the same versatile modular electric drive system (MEB) platform as other EVs under the VW Group umbrella with the battery mounted in the floorboard.

    Front Row Seats

    This construction helps liberating more space on the inside, claims Audi. With a boot space of 520 litres, it is larger than the direct rivals. And with split seats folded down, it expands up to 1500litres. Also, the second-row seats are seven centimetres higher than the front row seats. Helping with the smart packaging, the cabin has many large stowage compartments some measuring more than five litres.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Audi has remained tight-lipped about the powertrain details of the Q4 E-Tron and all other details regarding its battery capacity and range is expected to unravel closer to its market debut.

