Citroen C3 Aircross spied testing sans camouflage in India

- New Citroen C3 Aircross would rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet at launch

- The model could be offered with 1.0-litre petrol engines in the NA and turbocharged formats

Citroen is all set to launch the C5 Aircross in India next month. Meanwhile, the company is also working on a range of upcoming products that will be based on the C-cubed program, details of which are available here.

New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the Citroen C3 Aircross that was spotted during a public road-test in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The model features the signature Citroen design traits, including the two-slat grille, split headlamp design, contrast coloured skid plates, and black body cladding.

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross remain unknown at the moment, although a 1.0-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats are expected to be offered. A six-speed manual unit could be standard, while an automatic gearbox cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

