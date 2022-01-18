CarWale
    Tata Motors announces price hike; price protection for select bookings

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors announces price hike; price protection for select bookings

    - Tata Motors will increase prices by an average of 0.9 per cent

    - The company will also reduce prices for select variants

    Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles with effect from 19 January, 2022. The carmaker has revealed that an average increase of 0.9 per cent will be implemented depending on the variant and model. At the same time, a reduction of up to Rs 10,000 on specific variants.

    Tata Motors has attributed the price hike to a rise in the overall input costs, which is being passed on to its customers across the country. The company will also offer price protection to all its customers who have booked their vehicles on or before 18 January, 2022.

    The Tata Safari Dark edition is the most recent launch from the brand, which took place earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 19.06 lakh. The Indian automobile manufacturer will also be launching the Tiago and Tigor CNG in the country tomorrow, details of which are available here.

