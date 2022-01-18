Skoda Kodiaq facelift first drive review to go live today at 11am

- Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- Three trim levels to choose - Style, Sportline, and L&K

Last week, Skoda Auto India launched the refreshed Kodiaq in India with a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the subtle cosmetic updates, the Kodiaq is now powered by a new petrol powertrain and can be had in three different variants. How is the new petrol-powered Kodiaq to drive? We have driven the SUV extensively and our review is scheduled to go live at 11 am today! Until then, here’s a video detailing the differences between the older and the facelift version.

The feature highlights of the new Kodiaq include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 12-way electrically-adjustable cooled/heated front seats, headlight washers, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and USB Type-C ports. To know the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq, click here.

On the safety front, the Kodiaq is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, multi-collision brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and nine airbags.

The Kodiaq facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed DSG unit with four-wheel drive as standard. With the comeback of the Skoda Kodiaq into the full-sized SUV segment, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.