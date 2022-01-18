CarWale
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift first drive review to go live today at 11am

    

    Jay Shah

    
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift first drive review to go live today at 11am

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine 

    - Three trim levels to choose - Style, Sportline, and L&K

    Last week, Skoda Auto India launched the refreshed Kodiaq in India with a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the subtle cosmetic updates, the Kodiaq is now powered by a new petrol powertrain and can be had in three different variants. How is the new petrol-powered Kodiaq to drive? We have driven the SUV extensively and our review is scheduled to go live at 11 am today! Until then, here’s a video detailing the differences between the older and the facelift version. 

    The feature highlights of the new Kodiaq include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 12-way electrically-adjustable cooled/heated front seats, headlight washers, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and USB Type-C ports. To know the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq, click here.

    

    On the safety front, the Kodiaq is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, multi-collision brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and nine airbags. 

    

    The Kodiaq facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed DSG unit with four-wheel drive as standard. With the comeback of the Skoda Kodiaq into the full-sized SUV segment, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

    
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 34.99 Lakhonwards
    
     Next 
    New Hyundai Tucson spotted yet again; launch soon?

    
    

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

