    2022 Tata Tigor details leaked; likely to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be launched soon

    - No mechanical updates 

    Along with the introduction of CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan that are slated to be introduced tomorrow, Tata Motors is likely to give the respective ICE versions a model year update. In a leaked document that has surfaced on the web, the top-spec XZ+ variant of the Tigor receives a handful of new features and a new paint scheme. Let us know more about it. 

    The Tata Tigor is offered in four trims – XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+. While the five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, only the XM and XZ+ can be had with the AMT unit.  As per the leaked brochure, the XZ+ and XZA+ trims will be equipped with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a black and beige theme for the interior with new fabric upholstery. 

    On the outside, the 15-inch alloys of the Tigor will continue to be offered with the five-spoke design. However, the dual-tone finish will be swapped for a rather plain-looking silver shade. Other changes expected on the exterior include Magnetic Red exterior colour along with a black roof for the XZ and ZA+ variants. 

    There will be no mechanical updates for the 2022 Tata Tigor. It will be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm torque linked to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. 

    Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor with an electric powertrain, details of which can be read here. Upon the launch of the Tigor CNG, the Tigor will be the only car in its segment to be offered with petrol, CNG, and an electric version.

