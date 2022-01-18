2022 Tata Tiago details leaked ahead of launch in India

- Updated XZ+ variant to offer new features

- To be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 85bhp/113Nm

Indian automaker, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the i-CNG range of cars in the country tomorrow. In addition to the CNG model launches, Tata Motors is also likely to introduce the updated XZ+ variant with new feature updates in the current Tiago model. Moreover, this new variant is also likely to be offered with a new Midnight Plum colour option in addition to existing colours such as Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Arizona Blue, and Opal White.

As seen in the leaked document, the new feature list in the updated XZ+ variant includes automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a premium interior theme. Additionally, this variant now offers rain-sensing wipers, Sonic Silver R15 alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and an infinity black roof.

Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will come mated to both five-speed manual and AMT options. More details about the 2022 Tata Tiago will be known soon.

Source: ML