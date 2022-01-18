CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Tata Tiago details leaked ahead of launch in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,418 Views
    2022 Tata Tiago details leaked ahead of launch in India

    - Updated XZ+ variant to offer new features 

    - To be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 85bhp/113Nm 

    Tata Tiago Grille

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the i-CNG range of cars in the country tomorrow. In addition to the CNG model launches, Tata Motors is also likely to introduce the updated XZ+ variant with new feature updates in the current Tiago model. Moreover, this new variant is also likely to be offered with a new Midnight Plum colour option in addition to existing colours such as Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Arizona Blue, and Opal White. 

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    As seen in the leaked document, the new feature list in the updated XZ+ variant includes automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a premium interior theme. Additionally, this variant now offers rain-sensing wipers, Sonic Silver R15 alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and an infinity black roof. 

    Tata Tiago Front View

    Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will come mated to both five-speed manual and AMT options. More details about the 2022 Tata Tiago will be known soon. 

    Source: ML

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Audi Approved: Plus showroom inaugurated in Surat
     Next 
    2022 Tata Tigor details leaked; likely to be launched soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32151 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X3 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X3 Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.96 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.73 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32151 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Tata Tiago details leaked ahead of launch in India