    New Audi Approved: Plus showroom inaugurated in Surat

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Audi Approved Plus Surat is spread across an area of 2,100 square feet

    - The facility has a five-car display area

    Audi India has inaugurated the new Audi Approved: plus showroom in Surat, Gujarat. Spanning across an area of 2,100 square feet, the facility has the capacity to display five cars. The showroom will cater to the growing demand in Surat and nearby regions.

    According to Audi, every vehicle displayed at the Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo quality testing for all aspects of the vehicle including electrical, bodywork, and the interiors. Additionally, a 24x7 Roadside Assistance service and the vehicle’s complete history are provided before the purchase. Customers will also be eligible for two years of unlimited kilometres warranty and can avail financing options and insurance through the program.

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As one of the major commercial and economic hubs in Gujarat and the largest urban sprawl in western India, Surat and the adjacent areas have been generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more people seek a luxurious driving experience. The new showroom will help us cater to this demand while expanding our footprint in the region. The facility will offer customers a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that have been subject to multiple levels of quality checks to ensure the best possible experience.”

