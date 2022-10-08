Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in October 2022

- No discounts on Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG

- Tata Harrier gets the highest discount

Tata Motors has announced discount offers for the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February 2022. These benefits can be availed by potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Let us have a look at model-wise offers.

The discounts on the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari this month include an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. This offer is applicable across all variants. Additionally, the Harrier gets Rs 5,000 each for rural discount, corporate discount, and health care workers scheme.

The XE, XM, and XT variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor siblings attract an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Further, the XZ and XZ+ variants get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is to be noted that there are no offers on the CNG and electric versions of both models.

The petrol versions of the Nexon attract Rs 3,000 under the corporate and health workers scheme. The same is increased to Rs 5,000 for the diesel iterations.

Last month, Tata Motors launched the PunchCamo Edition at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the micro-SUV gets a new dual-tone exterior shade along with military green inserts in the cabin. It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

The Indian automaker has also introduced the Tiago EV with an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the electric hatchback are set to commence on 10 October and is offered across four variants and battery pack options.