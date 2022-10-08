CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,120 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Variants explained

    Mahindra has launched the XUV300 TurboSport at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). With prices upp by Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 over the standard variant, the highlight of the TurboSport is the new 1.2-litre petrol engine with direct injection that develops 128bhp and 230Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Right Rear Three Quarter

    The bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin on 10 October and the TurboSport is being offered in W6, W8, and W8 (O). Besides the new powertrain, the sporty version of the SUV also gets a handful of new features. And if you are planning on buying one, here’s a rundown of what each of the variants has to offer. 

    Mahindra XUV300 W6 TGDi

    - 16-inch steel wheels with covers

    -Body-coloured door handles

    -Electrically-adjustable black ORVMs

    -Front scuff plate

    -Black fabric seat upholstery

    -Electric sunroof

    -Roof rails

    -Steering-mounted controls

    -Tyre pressure monitor and position display

    -Sunglass holder

    -1 USB charging port

    Mahindra XUV300 W8 TGDi

    -Dual-zone climate control

    -16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    -Projector headlamps and LED DRLs

    -LED turn indicators

    -Auto headlamps

    -Rain-sensing wipers

    -Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    -Height-adjustable driver seat

    -Cruise control

    -Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    -Roof spoiler

    -Front centre armrest with storage

    -Rearview camera with guidelines

    -Electrically foldable ORVMs

    -Four speakers and two tweeters

    -Keyless entry and push start/stop button

    Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) TGDi

    -Leatherette upholstery

    -Auto-dimming IRVM

    -Six airbags

    -Front parking sensors

    -Front fog lamps

    -Rear row armrest with cup holders

    -Illuminates glovebox

    -Hill-start assist

    -Bungee strap with stowage

    -ESP with roll over mitigation

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Image
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago EV test drives to commence in December 2022
     Next 
    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in October 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5805 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5805 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Variants explained