Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 TurboSport at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). With prices upp by Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 over the standard variant, the highlight of the TurboSport is the new 1.2-litre petrol engine with direct injection that develops 128bhp and 230Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin on 10 October and the TurboSport is being offered in W6, W8, and W8 (O). Besides the new powertrain, the sporty version of the SUV also gets a handful of new features. And if you are planning on buying one, here’s a rundown of what each of the variants has to offer.

Mahindra XUV300 W6 TGDi

- 16-inch steel wheels with covers

-Body-coloured door handles

-Electrically-adjustable black ORVMs

-Front scuff plate

-Black fabric seat upholstery

-Electric sunroof

-Roof rails

-Steering-mounted controls

-Tyre pressure monitor and position display

-Sunglass holder

-1 USB charging port

Mahindra XUV300 W8 TGDi

-Dual-zone climate control

-16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

-Projector headlamps and LED DRLs

-LED turn indicators

-Auto headlamps

-Rain-sensing wipers

-Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

-Height-adjustable driver seat

-Cruise control

-Leather-wrapped steering wheel

-Roof spoiler

-Front centre armrest with storage

-Rearview camera with guidelines

-Electrically foldable ORVMs

-Four speakers and two tweeters

-Keyless entry and push start/stop button

Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) TGDi

-Leatherette upholstery

-Auto-dimming IRVM

-Six airbags

-Front parking sensors

-Front fog lamps

-Rear row armrest with cup holders

-Illuminates glovebox

-Hill-start assist

-Bungee strap with stowage

-ESP with roll over mitigation