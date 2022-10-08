CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV test drives to commence in December 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    460 Views
    Tata Tiago EV test drives to commence in December 2022

    - It will be displayed across all major malls this month 

    - Booking to open on 10 October against a token amount of Rs 21,000

    Tata Motors recently launched its third electric product, the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the electric hatchback will commence on 10 October at 12.00 pm, against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company claims that the customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, while the Tiago EV deliveries will commence from January 2023. The delivery timelines are subject to the variant and colour opted for by the customer. 

    The Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250km and it has a power output of 60bhp and 110Nm of torque. The medium-range version accelerates from zero to 60kmph in 6.2 seconds. 

    On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315kms. This version of the Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in 5.7 seconds. Interestingly, Tata Motors claims to prioritise the production of 24kWh battery to match customer expectations at the time of delivery. 

