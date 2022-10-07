CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched: All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched: All you need to know

    - Available in three variant options, W6, W8, and W8(O)

    - Powered by a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine which generates 129bhp/230Nm 

    Mahindra has introduced a powerful iteration of the XUV300 in the TurboSport series at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport draws inspiration from the Mahindra Super XUV300, the current Indian National Rally Champion (INRC) forerunner and winner of six national rallies. The XUV300 TurboSport series is available in three variant options, W6, W8, and W8(O). 

    Read below to learn more about the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport series – 

    Performance

    The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra boasts that the XUV300 TurboSport series is the fastest ICE SUV under Rs 15 lakh. The SUV is powered by a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine which generates 129bhp at 5,000rpm and 230Nm of torque between 1,500 to 3,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The XUV300 TurboSport is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in five seconds. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The SUV is available in three mono-tone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Blazing Bronze (new), Pearl White, and Napoli Black. Whereas, the dual-tone colour options include Pearl White with a black rooftop, Blazing Bronze with a black rooftop, and Napoli Black with a white rooftop. To distinguish it from the regular model, the XUV300 TurboSport series feature red grille inserts and all-black ORVMs. Additionally, the SUV offers an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, a rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines, and rain-sensing wipers. 

    Interior

    The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport gets an all-black theme and the dashboard is highlighted by a seven-inch feather-touch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, the vehicle gets chrome-finish pedals, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, dual-zone automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. 

    Safety features

    The safety feature list in the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport comprises six airbags, ESP with hill start assist, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors, passenger airbag deactivation switch, ISOFIX seats, and corner braking control.

    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
