CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    25 years of the Honda City: Our top stories

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    367 Views
    25 years of the Honda City: Our top stories

    India’s most popular sedan name will hit the silver jubilee mark this year. Yes, we are talking about the Honda City and its 25-year journey in India that began with the first-generation car and today it is available as a hybrid vehicle. 

    In an official statement, the automaker said that synonymous with the brand Honda, the City has been a key pillar of business for HCIL since the inception of the company and has cumulatively provided pride and joy of driving to more than nine lakh customers in India and overseas. India is the largest and most important market for the Honda City sedan, currently accounting for over 28 per cent of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug’22). In line with Honda’s global vision to realise carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, HCIL launched the Honda City e: HEV in 2022, which marked the beginning of Honda’s electrification journey in India.

    To mark this occasion, we have compiled for you a list of our top stories with the Honda City over the last few years. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Third-generation Honda City First Drive review 

    The third generation of the Honda City arrived in 2008 and was a major step up from the car it had replaced. Our reviewers found that the car had become fun to drive once again, looked very much the part of a new-age sedan, and had enough features to justify a then Rs 9.50 lakh starting price. They, however, rued some of the plastic quality and lack of a CD player. 

    Front View

    2013 Honda City diesel

    2013 would prove to be a turning point for Honda as it brought diesel power first for the Amaze and then for the City. It was the highlight of the fourth-generation City and with a 100bhp/200Nm output mated to a first-for-Honda six-speed manual, it was one of the most powerful cars on sale. To top it, this City provided great highway efficiency and an ARAI mileage of 26kmpl. 

    2020 Honda City Driver’s car

    In a new series during the pandemic, we decided to see how good the new fifth-generation Honda City was as a driver’s car. We drove the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol with the six-speed manual and had quite a blast. In our video, we looked at performance, handling, braking, and steering control as a part of our assessment of the Honda City. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    2021 Honda City diesel track experience 

    From the petrol Honda City, we jump directly to the fifth-generation City and onto our 2021 Track Day experience. Diesels are not generally track cars but we managed to have a solid amount of thrashing around the MMSRT. It required maximum torque utilisation to keep the pace constant and beat out a respectable lap time. 

    Right Side View

    2022 Honda City e: HEV

    From two naturally aspirated petrol engines, the Honda City, five generations on, now offers a NA petrol, a diesel, and a hybrid setup in the form of the e: HEV. It’s got a petrol engine, two electric motors, and ADAS as a part of the deal! We drove it and were thoroughly impressed with what Honda had to offer. We even got a second opportunity to spend time with it during Honda’s Drive to Discover 11.       

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Air EV spied testing ahead of 2023 debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4538 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportz

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportz

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.43 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.18 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4538 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 25 years of the Honda City: Our top stories