    MG Air EV spied testing ahead of 2023 debut

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Second EV from MG

    -Will be priced in range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 

    The MG Air EV has been spied testing before its official arrival in India in early 2023. This will be MG's second EV for India and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It will be a localised version of the Wuling Air EV that was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this year. The same car had been spotted testing earlier this year and is expected to be an urban mobility solution. 

    As with the Indonesian market, the Air EV is expected to be offered in two outputs: 40bhp and the more powerful 67bhp. Depending on the size of the battery pack you choose, you will get a company-claimed range of 200-300km. 

    Now, the interiors have been revealed, and the Air EV gets a dual-tone cabin with dual digital displays. The whole car measures 3metre, which makes it even smaller than the Alto 800. However, it does have four seats. 

    At this price range, the Air EV will be an electric offering among a lot of the smaller hatchbacks, going all the way from the top-spec Maruti Swift to the mid-level versions of the sub-4 SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.   

    MG Air EV Left Front Three Quarter
