Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10.35 lakh

-Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 T-GDi at Rs 10.35 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is available in three variants across three colour options and with one powertrain combination. This vehicle was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the XUV300 Sportz concept car.

The 1.2-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol engine produced 128bhp/250Nm and is offered only with a six-speed manual. In comparison, the standard turbo petrol produces 109bhp/200Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual.

On the outside, the XUV300 T-GDi gets three new dual-tone paint schemes blazing bronze, pearl white and Napoli black. Mahindra has also added the TGDi logo and red accents as a part of the exterior update. Finally, this car debuts the XUV300 range with Mahindra’s new twin-peak logo.

Inside, Mahindra has fitted the XUV300 T-GDi with the all-black paint scheme, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering and gear lever. They have also added sporty pedals as a part of the updates. The XUV300 Turbosport is a rival to the Hyundai Venue N Line and the Kia Sonet 1.0-litre turbo.

Commenting on the launch, R Velusamy, President - of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The new TurboSport™ series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.” The XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting 10 October pan India.

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W6- Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8- Rs 11.65 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 DT- Rs 11.80 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 (O)- Rs 12.75 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport W8 (O) DT- Rs 12.90 lakh