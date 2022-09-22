CarWale
    Tata Punch Camo Edition – Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Punch Camo Edition – Top feature highlights

    Tata Punch Camo edition has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the sub-compact SUV is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. 

    The vehicle continues to be powered by the existing petrol engine in both manual transmission and AMT options. The new upgrades in the Punch Camo edition are as follows –

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    The Punch Camo edition offers dual-tone roof options (Piano Black and Pristine White). Additionally, it offers silver skid plates, LED DRLS, and front fog lamps. 

    Tata Punch Front Badge

    The vehicle features a distinctive Foliage Green colour and it features a ‘Camo’ badging on the front fender. 

    Tata Punch Wheel

    The Punch Camo edition rides on a set of 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    Depending on the variant, the Punch Camo edition offers a seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, a push start/stop button, a reverse parking camera, and cruise control. 

    Tata Punch Front Row Seats

    To distinguish it from the regular model, the Punch Camo edition gets a military green interior theme and camouflaged seat upholstery. 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched – All you need to know

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

