Tata Punch Camo Edition – Top feature highlights

Tata Punch Camo edition has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the sub-compact SUV is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle.

The vehicle continues to be powered by the existing petrol engine in both manual transmission and AMT options. The new upgrades in the Punch Camo edition are as follows –

The Punch Camo edition offers dual-tone roof options (Piano Black and Pristine White). Additionally, it offers silver skid plates, LED DRLS, and front fog lamps.

The vehicle features a distinctive Foliage Green colour and it features a ‘Camo’ badging on the front fender.

The Punch Camo edition rides on a set of 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Depending on the variant, the Punch Camo edition offers a seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, a push start/stop button, a reverse parking camera, and cruise control.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the Punch Camo edition gets a military green interior theme and camouflaged seat upholstery.