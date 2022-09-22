CarWale
    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched – All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched – All you need to know

    Tata Motors kicks off the festive season on a high note with the launch of the Punch Camo edition. The new special edition version is available in four variants: Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. All variants are available in both manual transmission and AMT options.

    Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Punch Camo edition –

    Exterior

    The vehicle gets the distinctive Foliage Green colour with a dual-tone roof (Piano Black and Pristine White). Additionally, the vehicle features ‘Camo’ badging on the front fender, silver skid plates, LED DRLS, front fog lamps, LED taillights, and 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

    Interior 

    The Punch Camo edition interior features a unique military green theme and camouflaged seat upholstery to complement the overall style. Depending on the variant, the feature list includes a seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with six speakers, a reverse parking camera, push start/stop button, and cruise control. 

    Engine

    The Tata Punch Camo edition continues to be powered by the new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT options. Additionally, this micro-SUV also offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs.

    The Tata Punch Camo edition range is priced between Rs 6.85 lakh – Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Starting today, the new variants can be booked across all the authorised Tata Motors dealerships. 

    Tata Punch
