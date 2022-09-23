CarWale
    Volkswagen India to hike prices by up to two per cent from October 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Volkswagen claims the price increase is due to rising input costs

    - The company recently launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition

    Volkswagen India has officially confirmed that it will hike prices across the model range with effect from 1 October 2022. The brand, which will increase prices by up to two per cent, has cited the rise in input costs as the reason behind the price hike.

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen introduced the Taigun Anniversary Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The anniversary kit is priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over the regular variants and is offered in three colours including Wild Cherry Red, Kurkuma Yellow, and Rising Blue (new).

    Volkswagen India is now preparing to launch the ID.4 GTX in the country. Test mules of the EV have already been spotted on public roads. The carmaker also unveiled the Virtus race car earlier this week, which is the spiritual successor to the Vento race car. The model is slated to make its official debut next month.

    Also read:

    Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.69 lakh

    Volkswagen Motorsport India reveals Virtus GT Touring car

    Honda City Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Mileage and Performance Compared

