Tata Tiago EV to be launched next week – What to expect?

Tata Motors will reveal the prices for the Tiago EV on 28 September. Post launch, the Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV by Tata Motors. Interestingly, this would also be the third electric vehicle in the company’s product line-up.

Exterior

Visually, most of the styling elements will be retained from the ICE version. The vehicle will get blue inserts around the vehicle to highlight the electric drivetrain. Moreover, the upcoming electric hatchback will also get the EV badge to distinguish it from the regular version.

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the Tiago EV will also get electric-blue highlights on the digital instrument console bezel and the air vents. Additionally, the tri-pointed design in blue-hue on the seat upholstery will complement the electric theme. In terms of features, the Tiago EV will offer a touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

Performance

The company is yet to reveal the technical specifications for the Tiago EV. Recently, the teaser images indicated that the upcoming electric hatchback will offer cruise control and multi-mode regen features. The controls for the re-gen modes are likely to be mounted on the dashboard below the infotainment system.

Like the Tigor EV, the Tiago EV is also expected to be powered by a 26kWh battery pack which will generate 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. More details on the technical aspect will be known post the official launch.