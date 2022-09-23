CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Tiago EV to be launched next week – What to expect?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    344 Views
    Tata Tiago EV to be launched next week – What to expect?

    Tata Motors will reveal the prices for the Tiago EV on 28 September. Post launch, the Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV by Tata Motors. Interestingly, this would also be the third electric vehicle in the company’s product line-up. 

    Exterior 

    Visually, most of the styling elements will be retained from the ICE version. The vehicle will get blue inserts around the vehicle to highlight the electric drivetrain. Moreover, the upcoming electric hatchback will also get the EV badge to distinguish it from the regular version.

    Interior

    Like the exterior, the interior of the Tiago EV will also get electric-blue highlights on the digital instrument console bezel and the air vents. Additionally, the tri-pointed design in blue-hue on the seat upholstery will complement the electric theme. In terms of features, the Tiago EV will offer a touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls.

    Performance

    The company is yet to reveal the technical specifications for the Tiago EV. Recently, the teaser images indicated that the upcoming electric hatchback will offer cruise control and multi-mode regen features. The controls for the re-gen modes are likely to be mounted on the dashboard below the infotainment system. 

    Like the Tigor EV, the Tiago EV is also expected to be powered by a 26kWh battery pack which will generate 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. More details on the technical aspect will be known post the official launch. 

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen India to hike prices by up to two per cent from October 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32757 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32757 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago EV to be launched next week – What to expect?