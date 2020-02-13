Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

One of the biggest highlights at the Tata Motors pavilion in the 2020 Auto Expo was the HBX concept. Previously codenamed as the H2X, the mini SUV will rival the MahindraKUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis upon launch. In this article, we take a closer look at the Tata HBX concept in detailed images.

Up-front, the Tata HBX concept takes inspiration from the Harrier, featuring a split headlamp unit, with the upper unit housing the LED DRLs and integrated turn indicators while the lower unit houses the main headlamp cluster with a projector setup.

A pair of auxiliary lights are mounted on the gloss black grille while the bumper features a contrast silver skid plate. The hood also features an air intake duct.

On either side, the Tata HBX concept features dual tone ORVMs with the highlight being the bronze paintjob.

The 15-inch wheels are wrapped in off-road spec tyres although we expect the production-ready model to receive road biased tyres.

The door handles for the second row are mounted on the C-pillar, finished in a shade of gloss black, featuring a Rhino imprint. Also on offer is a roof rack which was equipped with a spare tyre and a few jerry cans.

At the rear, the new Tata HBX has an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, rear wiper, rear view camera, contrast silver skid plate and LED tail lights.

Inside, the Tata HBX concept features contrast bronze coloured inserts all around, including the stitching for the seats, air-conditioning surrounds, steering wheel, etc.

The centre console is dominated by a touchscreen infotainment system while the instrument cluster is borrowed from the Altroz.

A few other highlights include steering mounted controls on the flat-bottom steering wheel, compass, inclinometer, engine-start stop button and rear-adjustable head rests.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi