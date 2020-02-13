Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 13, 2020, 12:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2185 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

One of the biggest highlights at the Tata Motors pavilion in the 2020 Auto Expo was the HBX concept. Previously codenamed as the H2X, the mini SUV will rival the MahindraKUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis upon launch. In this article, we take a closer look at the Tata HBX concept in detailed images.

Tata HBX Exterior

Up-front, the Tata HBX concept takes inspiration from the Harrier, featuring a split headlamp unit, with the upper unit housing the LED DRLs and integrated turn indicators while the lower unit houses the main headlamp cluster with a projector setup.

Tata HBX Exterior

A pair of auxiliary lights are mounted on the gloss black grille while the bumper features a contrast silver skid plate. The hood also features an air intake duct.

Tata HBX Exterior

On either side, the Tata HBX concept features dual tone ORVMs with the highlight being the bronze paintjob.

Tata HBX Exterior

The 15-inch wheels are wrapped in off-road spec tyres although we expect the production-ready model to receive road biased tyres.

Tata HBX Exterior

The door handles for the second row are mounted on the C-pillar, finished in a shade of gloss black, featuring a Rhino imprint. Also on offer is a roof rack which was equipped with a spare tyre and a few jerry cans.

Tata HBX Exterior

At the rear, the new Tata HBX has an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, rear wiper, rear view camera, contrast silver skid plate and LED tail lights.

Tata HBX Interior

Inside, the Tata HBX concept features contrast bronze coloured inserts all around, including the stitching for the seats, air-conditioning surrounds, steering wheel, etc.

Tata HBX Interior

The centre console is dominated by a touchscreen infotainment system while the instrument cluster is borrowed from the Altroz.

Tata HBX Interior

A few other highlights include steering mounted controls on the flat-bottom steering wheel, compass, inclinometer, engine-start stop button and rear-adjustable head rests.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Tata
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
9199 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2091 Likes
164789 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in