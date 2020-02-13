Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Enyaq is the name of carmaker’s first electric SUV

Skoda Enyaq is the name of carmaker’s first electric SUV

February 13, 2020, 11:33 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Enyaq is derived from an Irish name ‘Enya’ meaning ‘source of life’

- Will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform

Skoda has revealed the name of their first-ever electric SUV. Christened the ‘Enyaq’, the pure electric SUV will be launched under the Czech carmaker’s iV sub-brand by the end of 2022. The production version of the Vision iV concept, the Enyaq will be the first Skoda to be based on parent company VW Group’s MEB platform.

The Enyaq will be the brand’s second all-electric vehicle after the Citigoe iV. According to Skoda, ‘the new naming convention combines the ‘E’ in reference to electromobility and the ‘Q’ characterising the final letter of the SUV family’. The name of the Enyaq is derived from the Irish name ‘Enya’, meaning ‘source of life’. Enya itself comes from the Irish Gaelic word ‘Eithne’, meaning ‘essence’, ‘spirit’ or ‘principle’. These different meanings allow different perspectives on the name of the new SUV, believes the Czech carmaker. Furthermore, the ‘source of life’ symbolises the start of a new era as the car manufacturer enters into electromobility.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

The Skoda Enyaq is first of the ten electric models that will be launched under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022. And by 2025, Skoda expects all-electric vehicles and models with plug-in hybrid drives to account for 25 per cent of sales. By 2021, the car manufacturer will have invested two billion euros in the development of electric models and a holistic, interconnected ecosystem for modern and environment-friendly mobility solutions.

  • Skoda
  • electric SUV
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Enyaq
  • Enyaq
