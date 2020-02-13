Skoda Enyaq is the name of carmaker’s first electric SUV

- Enyaq is derived from an Irish name ‘Enya’ meaning ‘source of life’

Skoda has revealed the name of their first-ever electric SUV. Christened the ‘Enyaq’, the pure electric SUV will be launched under the Czech carmaker’s iV sub-brand by the end of 2022. The production version of the Vision iV concept, the Enyaq will be the first Skoda to be based on parent company VW Group’s MEB platform.

The Enyaq will be the brand’s second all-electric vehicle after the Citigoe iV. According to Skoda, ‘the new naming convention combines the ‘E’ in reference to electromobility and the ‘Q’ characterising the final letter of the SUV family’. The name of the Enyaq is derived from the Irish name ‘Enya’, meaning ‘source of life’. Enya itself comes from the Irish Gaelic word ‘Eithne’, meaning ‘essence’, ‘spirit’ or ‘principle’. These different meanings allow different perspectives on the name of the new SUV, believes the Czech carmaker. Furthermore, the ‘source of life’ symbolises the start of a new era as the car manufacturer enters into electromobility.

The Skoda Enyaq is first of the ten electric models that will be launched under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022. And by 2025, Skoda expects all-electric vehicles and models with plug-in hybrid drives to account for 25 per cent of sales. By 2021, the car manufacturer will have invested two billion euros in the development of electric models and a holistic, interconnected ecosystem for modern and environment-friendly mobility solutions.