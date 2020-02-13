New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India; Prices start at Rs 57.06 lakh

- Redesigned exterior and interior

- Offered in distinct ‘S’ and ‘R-Dynamic SE’ trims

- Petrol variants will be launched later

- New features include ‘ClearSight’ IRVMs, Lane Keep Assist and others

The refreshed second-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport is here and is priced at Rs 57.06 lakh (all-India ex-showroom). This car gets a different-but-familiar exterior and interior design, new underpinnings, BS6 compliant engines, new features and improved off-road capabilities. The Discovery Sport now comes in two basic trim levels, S and R-Dynamic SE, with distinct styling elements and features.

While the silhouette remains the same, the new Discovery Sport gets Discovery-inspired headlamps, front bumper design and taillamps. The R-Dynamic trim loses the all-around black lower cladding and gains fancier looking 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked out roof, blacked out A- and B-pillars, a blacked out rear number plate recess and aggressive looking bumpers for a city-centric, sportier look.

The interior now looks and feels much more premium and less cluttered than that of the outgoing model. A lot of design elements from the Velar and the Range Rover series have been carried over to the new car - especially in the way the dashboard and steering wheel are designed. It actually looks very similar to the interior of the new Evoque, distinguished only because of the materials used.

A larger 10.25-inch ‘TouchPro’ infotainment screen, the 12.3-inch instrument cluster (available only on the R-Dynamic SE trim) and the new centre console touch panel for the climate control make the interior feel richer and less cluttered than before. The rotary gear selector has been replaced by a conventional gear stick for better functionality. The large fixed panoramic sunroof lets in a lot of light, making the Five+Two seater cabin feel bigger than it is. A smaller new integral-link rear suspension setup ensures more bootspace than before.

The new Discovery Sport, for now, is only available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged ‘Ingenium’ diesel engine, paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and selectable 4WD system. The diesel engine develops 177bhp of maximum power and 430Nm of torque, nothing new here.

The petrol engine, which will be offered from March 2020, is more interesting - while it develops 245bhp of maximum power and 365Nm of torque, it is paired to a mild-hybrid system utilising a belt-integrated starter generator and 48V lithium-ion battery pack. With an improved start/stop technology, torque assistance of up to 140Nm under high-load conditions and shutting off the engine under speeds of 17kmph - the system reduces emissions and improves fuel-efficiency by as much as six percent, says Land Rover.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport features an intelligent 4WD system which can automatically decide where to send power (front axle or independent rear wheels) depending on the terrain, grip and driver inputs. The company’s new ‘Terrain Response 2’ system preps the 4WD for the best response depending on which of the four available modes is selected or on its own. A locking rear differential ensures better off-road ability.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport now gets a whole host of new features. This includes a ‘ClearSight’ IRVM (limited to R-Dynamic SE variants) which uses a rear facing camera to give the driver a better view behind as it is not blocked by the occupants sitting inside. A Wireless phone charging pad on the centre console complements new phone tech. New ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the front passenger seat mean more convenience for parents travelling alone. A new smartphone app to control various functions of the SUV including pre-cooling it, locking/unlocking it and getting live diagnostic reports. Driving assist features such as lane keeping, brake assist and driver condition monitor and also new to the Discovery Sport.

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

Also note: The first-gen, BS4 Discovery Sports are being offered with a flat discount of Rs 10 lakh, zero down-payment and seven-year finance options till stocks last.