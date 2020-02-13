Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India; Prices start at Rs 57.06 lakh

New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India; Prices start at Rs 57.06 lakh

February 13, 2020, 12:29 PM IST by Siddharth
18449 Views
Be the first to comment
New Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India; Prices start at Rs 57.06 lakh

- Redesigned exterior and interior

- Offered in distinct ‘S’ and ‘R-Dynamic SE’ trims

- Petrol variants will be launched later

- New features include ‘ClearSight’ IRVMs, Lane Keep Assist and others

The refreshed second-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport is here and is priced at Rs 57.06 lakh (all-India ex-showroom). This car gets a different-but-familiar exterior and interior design, new underpinnings, BS6 compliant engines, new features and improved off-road capabilities. The Discovery Sport now comes in two basic trim levels, S and R-Dynamic SE, with distinct styling elements and features. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Front Right Three-Quarter

While the silhouette remains the same, the new Discovery Sport gets Discovery-inspired headlamps, front bumper design and taillamps. The R-Dynamic trim loses the all-around black lower cladding and gains fancier looking 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked out roof, blacked out A- and B-pillars, a blacked out rear number plate recess and aggressive looking bumpers for a city-centric, sportier look.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Dashboard

The interior now looks and feels much more premium and less cluttered than that of the outgoing model. A lot of design elements from the Velar and the Range Rover series have been carried over to the new car - especially in the way the dashboard and steering wheel are designed. It actually looks very similar to the interior of the new Evoque, distinguished only because of the materials used. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Front-Seats

A larger 10.25-inch ‘TouchPro’ infotainment screen, the 12.3-inch instrument cluster (available only on the R-Dynamic SE trim) and the new centre console touch panel for the climate control make the interior feel richer and less cluttered than before. The rotary gear selector has been replaced by a conventional gear stick for better functionality. The large fixed panoramic sunroof lets in a lot of light, making the Five+Two seater cabin feel bigger than it is. A smaller new integral-link rear suspension setup ensures more bootspace than before.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Rear Seat Space

The new Discovery Sport, for now, is only available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged ‘Ingenium’ diesel engine, paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and selectable 4WD system. The diesel engine develops 177bhp of maximum power and 430Nm of torque, nothing new here. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Engine Bay

The petrol engine, which will be offered from March 2020, is more interesting - while it develops 245bhp of maximum power and 365Nm of torque, it is paired to a mild-hybrid system utilising a belt-integrated starter generator and 48V lithium-ion battery pack. With an improved start/stop technology, torque assistance of up to 140Nm under high-load conditions and shutting off the engine under speeds of 17kmph - the system reduces emissions and improves fuel-efficiency by as much as six percent, says Land Rover.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Right Side

The Land Rover Discovery Sport features an intelligent 4WD system which can automatically decide where to send power (front axle or independent rear wheels) depending on the terrain, grip and driver inputs. The company’s new ‘Terrain Response 2’ system preps the 4WD for the best response depending on which of the four available modes is selected or on its own. A locking rear differential ensures better off-road ability.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Mirror

The Land Rover Discovery Sport now gets a whole host of new features. This includes a ‘ClearSight’ IRVM (limited to R-Dynamic SE variants) which uses a rear facing camera to give the driver a better view behind as it is not blocked by the occupants sitting inside. A Wireless phone charging pad on the centre console complements new phone tech. New ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the front passenger seat mean more convenience for parents travelling alone. A new smartphone app to control various functions of the SUV including pre-cooling it, locking/unlocking it  and getting live diagnostic reports. Driving assist features such as lane keeping, brake assist and driver condition monitor and also new to the Discovery Sport.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Rear Left Three-Quarter

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

Also note: The first-gen, BS4 Discovery Sports are being offered with a flat discount of Rs 10 lakh, zero down-payment and seven-year finance options till stocks last.

  • Land Rover
  • New Discovery Sport
  • Land Rover New Discovery Sport
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Land Rover Discovery Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.77 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 67.54 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 68.36 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 63.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 63.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 64.37 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

36 Likes
11904 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

846 Likes
120106 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in